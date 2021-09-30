Please sign recall petition in the Winston-Dillard School District. We need to recall school board members Brian West and Kurt Stookey and get two more people in there that will stand up for our children and not coward down! We need strong people! These mask and vaccine mandates are illegal. We are a free nation and we need to stand up for our freedom! Please help us help the children. If we don’t stand for our choice to raise our children our way, we will lose it forever and we will never get it back. We need your help we can’t do this alone. If we don’t stop it now, the next thing will be that they will mandate the jab for our children! Please help get a handle on it now before it’s to late. We don’t co-parent with the government! Thank you and it’s happening now look for the petition and sign it. I thank you and so do the children.
Belinda Geyer
Roseburg
Yesterday, County Clerk Loomis approved (below link) the petition to recall Winston-Dillard School District Board Chair Brian West and Vice-Chair Curt Stookey. The petitioner is recently elected School Board member Jasmine Geyer, who is likely the mother of Belinda Geyer, the person who submitted this Letter to the Editor.
https://kqennewsradio.com/2021/09/29/recall-effort-underway-in-winston-dillard-school-district/
Jasmine Geyer’s Facebook page (below link) said the recall effort is nothing personal against the two board members who she said, “…are longstanding members of our community and are good people”. However, Geyer said the pair will not vote to end state mandates in the schools…No more saying our hands are tied. These are our kids and our tax dollars and we decide when the mandates are over. The freedoms to mask or not mask, vaccinate or not vaccinate were always ours so if you agree that these medical decisions are best left up to each individual please join your community in this recall effort so we can appoint board members who are able to take a stand in defending our kids from Kate Brown.”
Jasmine Geyer does not have children attending Winston-Dillard Schools.
https://www.facebook.com/geyeronschoolboard/?hc_ref=ARTL6tLjkG-6Y7TEwpAEzzw6Y2U_-pqJKrryqn1ISG-od14Qy-_uG3CGI4mp5W7w83w&ref=nf_target&fref=tag
Winston-Dillard School District Board Chair Brian West’s Facebook page (below link) says, “My name is Brian West and I have been proud to serve everyone in this district and will continue to do so if the opportunity allows. Please let everyone know that this malicious attack to recall me is just ignorance and lack of knowledge on behalf of radical people who do not actually have kids in our district and do not have any intent to serve you since their decisions have no effect on their own kids… This is how people act when they do not get their way. Is this the kind of school board members you want as soon as they can’t get what they want, they decide to go out and destroy people with a recall. I am sorry but these radicals are only going to destroy our school system and have not put in the time that I have to try and solve these issues legally. I have spent countless hours researching and discussing legal ways to try and beat these mandates and all these people do is act like they do everything and actually don’t do a thing. Winston pay attention and learn that I do care and have been trying everything to solve this.”
https://www.facebook.com/Stop-the-Recall-for-Winston-Dillard-Board-Member-Brian-West-110259384748475
In case you forgot, School Board Member Jasmine Geyer, owner of Geyer Construction, also happens to be the Secretary Board Member for Citizens for Tyranny (below link), the group of businesses who doxxed old ladies in blood and threatened elected officials with recall if they didn’t support their cause. This recall is straight out of Citizens for Tyranny’s playbook.
https://www.facebook.com/citizensagainsttyranny.DouglasCounty.OR/
