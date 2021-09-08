One of my most important votes as your newly appointed State Representative of House District 2 will be regarding Redistricting. Every ten years new census data allows re-mapping of legislative and congressional districts. The Redistricting Committee with members from both parties have been meeting for months in preparation of end September deadline. These new maps can have a major impact on voter representation in our state.
Legislators must prevent political manipulation (gerrymandering) of maps that favor one party and empower politicians of one party to dominate elections rather than insure equal representation of all citizens.
Urban creep into our rural communities will dilute our voice in state government. As your HD2 State Representative I will vote to prevent division of our county, cities, and local school districts. I will favor the best chance for preserving the integrity of rural communities of common interests and values.
It is important that the public knows they can submit input on the proposals currently available for viewing on olis.oregonlegislature/redistricting.gov
Or call 833-588-4500. For residents in Congressional District 4, sign up to testify at your virtual public hearings Thursday Sept 9 starting at 8:00am and Friday Sept 10 at 5:30pm.You may also reach out to my office 503-986-1402. Or, you may email me at Rep.ChristineGoodwin@oregonlegislature.gov
As your Representative I will scrutinize every Bill that comes before the Legislative Body for the impact it will have on rural communities. Quite simply, I will fight harmful legislation to our District and support policies that allow House District 2 cities and communities to thrive and be heard in State Government.
Christine Goodwin
Roseburg
