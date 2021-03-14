It was Barbara Jordan's speech https://danratherjournalist.org/investigative-journalist/60-minutes/barbara-jordan/video-barbara-jordan-impeachment on the Senate floor during Nixon's Impeachment that confirmed me a Democrat, that and political parties “displayed“ ethics. Nixon would be impeached in the House and Senate, both political parties were civil and resolute. Words and deeds mattered.
Certain events shape all of us. I knew I was a privileged person and always knew my former neighbors were at risk for the mere color of their skin. During the civil rights movement my neighbors two sons were killed in random drive-by shootings in Providence, Rhode Island. I used to attend their football games, they were boys of color who never got to finish their life as proud black men. Their parents worried every day their kids would be killed leaving the house; my white parents never worried about that for their children. Our white neighbors didn't want to murder one another, not consciously.
I reflect on the riots, division which turned bloodthirsty for 30,000 odd who stormed our Capitol. I am a radical feminist, socialist democrat. The opposite of what we witnessed on Capitol Hill and the last four years of utter human cruelty and poor management of our government resources. The former administration viciously played our fears against one another approving egregious behavior.
White men, afraid of “being replaced,” were bamboozled thinking they would prosper the last 40 years, however, the world evolved and devolved, technology, critical environmental issues, some work became obsolete and affording a home impossible for 42% of Americans.
“The White Masters of the Universe” had 200 year old bourbon while you got a handout box of food to fend off starving and crush your sense of independence and dignity, while worrying how to survive. Until all of us prosper none of us will.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.