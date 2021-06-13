My father was no Saint, his redeeming qualities were two, his ability to empathize and apologize.
There is an art to apology, you feel an honest given apology in your guts, there is never a hint of excuses. My father had a generous nature and a violent dark side, he was never one way about anything. He could hunt deer and the next day hand over his fish haul to the poor Portuguese men fishing off the pier of Narragansett Bay.
He longed to be out on the Sea catching fish so I bought him his first wooden fishing boat. He retired at 50 and became a charter fisherman. He took a lot of wealthy businessmen out fishing and made ends meet well enough, and finally hit his sweet spot, the Ocean.
He had bouts of PTSD from his time as a Marine in the Korean War. He had an eighth grade education but was successful with everything he put his hand to, he also was an artist and a well read history buff. He spoke fluent Japanese and was a steward of the marine environment. He made citizens arrests when he caught poachers raiding his lobster pots and the herring run.
Dad was a Democrat and a Patriot, but not the rah rah flag waving sort. He would definitely turn over in his grave about the Capitol Riot. An example of his Patriotism and dark side: When the people who bought our family home hung a confederate flag from the house, he got drunk and kicked in the front door and told them to get out. He said about that incident, “They probably never read Chomsky.”
My father was 57 when he died. He had a short and extraordinary life filled with contradictions and adventures.
Tracy Reid
Glendale
