In his Aug. 25, 2023, opinion “Winchester Dam Affects People and Fish,” Ron Bolt claimed, “The dam pools water for the Pacific lamprey to breed and grow.”
If this were true, why has the lamprey population at the dam severely declined in recent years? Bolt forgets that the lamprey thrived in the North Umpqua River for thousands of years prior to the dam’s construction.
Bolt characterizes the wealthy Winchester Water Control District as heroes for attempting to rescue stranded lamprey when their private lake was drained for dam repairs. He forgets that the lamprey were imperiled because the repairs were done as quickly and inexpensively as possible, without using cofferdams or other “fisheries best management practices.”
Bolt claims, “A current lawsuit demands WWCD lower the ladder height to six inches to make passage easier for migrating fish, but that would open the upstream buffet to the predator fish.”
This is false.
The ladder’s height is not part of any lawsuit. It’s higher than 12 inches.
Bolt claims the ladder gives fries a chance to grow in the lake before encountering predatory species below the dam.
This is also false.
Outgoing juveniles are susceptible to many predators while in the lake and get backed behind the dam wall before falling 16-feet onto the rocks below.
In 2019, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife ranked Winchester Dam's fish ladder the 26th highest out of 590 migratory fish passage barriers in Oregon.” Erosion has undercut the foundation of the ladder’s walls. The ladder is so obsolete and out-of-date, it’s worn down to the rusting rebar.
Bolt claims the fish ladder fish provides “a dependable, convenient place” to “catch fish for hatcheries.”
The health of the river’s ecosystem is measured by the abundance of native fish — not hatchery fish.
