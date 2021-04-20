This letter is in response to an editorial from the East Oregonian that was published in The News-Review on April 13 entitled "Remember: Our elected leaders work for the voter."
I disagree that they are elected leaders — they are elected representatives. I do agree that a civics class should be required for high school graduation. I would go further and ask that everyone running for government office be required to take (and pass) such a course at least annually, with the last question on the final exam being: “Who do elected representatives work for?”
Any answer other than, “The voters who elect them,” results in automatic failure of the course and disqualification as a candidate for office.
Jeffrey Weller
Roseburg
(1) comment
I agree, Mr. Weller — they are elected representatives. Definition is easy, execution of duty is where the problems come in.
All too often someone is elected to office because of party affiliation, then the people responsible for the votes feel entitled to some sort of ownership. Reality is a two-way street, and we citizens need to understand that representation is never a simple blue or red thing, perfection is always elusive, and usually some time has to pass before success makes its' presence known. It's nice when you hear of a politician who endeavors to do the right thing even if it's at odds with their "party line" -- John McCain comes to mind -- but as the years roll by I harbor less and less hope for intelligence in politics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.