Letters to the editor, while opinions, should have some basis in fact. Republican and Democrat in the USA refer to political parties. Republic and Democracy refer to forms of government not exclusive to the USA.
Please don't try to make any one party seem associated with other governments that you don't like. For example, USA Republicans are not reflective in any way with the People's Republic of China just because it has a republic in its name. USA Democrats are not reflective in any way with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea just because it has democrat in its name.
It's foolish to make such comparisons. If individuals don't like the policies or actions of a political party, they should just present some actual pros and cons based on how these unwanted policies and actions impact us as individuals and impact local governments, not whackadoodle innuendos about obviously false affiliations. These are just ridiculous smear attempts with no merit whatsoever.
Other editorial comments ...Trying to associate the failures in society with today's youth is obviously wrong; the world's run by adults after all. And, suggesting that voters in the USA should be limited to a special group is contrary to our Constitution. Shame on anyone for suggesting such a thing.
