Trump’s claims that the election was stolen didn’t start on Nov. 3, 2020. For months before, Trump was saying the election was rigged and that it would be the only way he could lose.

[thumbup]Good letter, Scott.

The election is today and I expect to feel happy about the outcome of some races and not so happy about others. I will accept the outcome.

But about 70% of Republicans still refuse to accept the outcome of the 2020 election. Republican candidates are saying they'll only accept the election results if they win. Groups of right-wing citizens are openly advocating civil war if their candidates don't win.

This is insanity. It's sedition. And that worries me much more than whether or not my particular candidates and issues win.

