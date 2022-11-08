Trump’s claims that the election was stolen didn’t start on Nov. 3, 2020. For months before, Trump was saying the election was rigged and that it would be the only way he could lose.
Weeks before the election his henchmen, Stone and Bannon, revealed that regardless of the actual results, Trump would claim victory. The election night late surge in Democratic votes from mail-in and absentee ballots is well-known. It has long been called, “the blue shift.”
Trump claimed the surge was evidence of fraud and called for the counting to stop as election night became morning. Yet, his court presentations claiming fraud all failed. Of course, his shyster lawyer, Sydney Powell, explained that all the judges were corrupt.
Meanwhile, Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, said the claims were nonsense. His hand-picked cyber czar, Christopher Krebs, said the election was fair. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, a conservative who voted for Trump, denied Trump’s lies and coercion. The nine-month-long, GOP-sponsored cyber ninja audit of the Arizona election found no fraud. It only ended up finding a few extra votes for Biden.
The highly touted 2000 Mules movie was debunked. Their cell phone geolocation method was not sensitive enough to differentiate visiting the ballot box versus driving by over 30 feet away. No one was filmed stuffing the boxes other than a man legally delivering his family’s ballots.
After publication in book form, the conservative publisher quickly recalled it due to “publishing errors.” Jan. 6 only showed the lengths Trump would go to steal the election. It is disturbing that Trump still spouts the "Big Lie" and most Republicans still believe it. More disturbing is that they likely wouldn’t care if they learned it was indeed a lie.
(1) comment
[thumbup]Good letter, Scott.
The election is today and I expect to feel happy about the outcome of some races and not so happy about others. I will accept the outcome.
But about 70% of Republicans still refuse to accept the outcome of the 2020 election. Republican candidates are saying they'll only accept the election results if they win. Groups of right-wing citizens are openly advocating civil war if their candidates don't win.
This is insanity. It's sedition. And that worries me much more than whether or not my particular candidates and issues win.
