Research matters on voting laws and candidates

This is in reference to Gerald Gindlesperger’s letter in the Jan. 26 edition of The News-Review and Richard Packham’s letter in the Jan. 30 edition.

Richard referred to Oregon’s voting laws, which are one of the best in the nation, and Gerald was referring to the voting rights act in the U.S. House and Senate, which is a bill that passed in the House but (thnks to the filibuster) failed in the Senate, twice.

Gerald failed to mention that this bill allows public funds to be provided to political candidates. You can verify this by going to Google and entering “HR1 campaign contributions.”

There you will find articles from Newsweek, Wikepedia, Heritage, etc.

Rep. DeFazio voted for this bill, as did our two Senators. Fortunately, a Senator from Arizona and one from West Virginia upheld the filibuster and it was defeated.

Rep. DeFazio recently supported Val Hoyle to replace him. He stated she was a “progressive.” Progressives are the one’s who got this country into the mess it’s in now. Examples are Afghanistan, southern border, inflation, lack of unity, and so on.

Do your research folks.

Albert Powell

Roseburg

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Albert Powell:

Research matters; yep. Your tax dollars and mine would not be part of the "public funds to be provided to political candidates," not at all. The rest of your assertions are equally risible.

"In any event, H.R.1 does not spend any taxpayer funds on public financing. Rather, it imposes a 2.75 percent surcharge on certain criminal fines and civil and administrative penalties collected by the federal government, primarily from corporate defendants and their executive officers. Importantly, noncorporate individuals obliged to pay a criminal fine or civil penalty are not subject to the surcharge, except for a very narrow category of wealthy individuals who commit tax fraud and are in the highest tax bracket.

Examples of the types of fines to which a surcharge would be added include:

In 2019, Facebook was ordered to pay approximately $5 billion to the federal government for mishandling users’ personal information. Under H.R.1, this fine would provide around $137.5 million for the small donor matching program.

In 2018, Royal Bank of Scotland paid $4.9 billion to the federal government for misleading investors about mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis. Under H.R.1, this fine would provide $135 million for the small donor matching program.

In 2017, Volkswagen paid a $4.3 billion fine to the federal government for cheating on diesel emission tests. Under H.R.1, this fine would provide $118 million for the small donor matching program.

In 2016, BP paid a $5.5 billion penalty to the federal government under the Clean Water Act to cover damages from the Deepwater Horizon spill. Under H.R.1, this fine would provide $151 million for the small donor matching program.

In 2015, BNP Paribas paid $8.9 billion to the federal government for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, Cuba, and Sudan. Under H.R.1, this fine would provide $245 million for the small donor matching program."

So: we make criminals pay for campaigns, and reduce the need for candidates to pander and beg--and wind up owing favors! What could be better?

https://www.brennancenter.org/sites/default/files/analysis/Understanding%20HR1%20Public%20Financing.pdf

