I call upon the citizens of Douglas County to now call into account the utter disaster and incompetence, both by design and lack of regard, from commissioner Tim Freeman, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, commissioner Chris Boice and Sheriff John Hanlin.
Douglas County has the scarlet letter of being on the globe for reaching numbers beyond reason for an outbreak that was expected.
Many letters condemning the irresponsibility of the commissioners on the COVID task-force and now the sheriff who decides to boldly oppose safety and emergency orders from the State.
Charges upon them are: 1) knowledge of potential harm caused by events in Douglas County; 2) refusal to move the county to follow a standard protocol for extreme levels of COVID; 3) the split message from the commissioners and the public health department deflecting public safety measures for individuals and businesses; 4) refusal to follow masking rules and social distancing in the community. Finally, the worse offense is: apathy and acceptance for those who go on as COVID is not at its worst stage in this county.
Head in the sand.
We are beyond sad expressions, excuses, lists of the public outreach and the continued lax of testing during this serious outbreak. Dr. Dannenhoffer turfs this responsibility to private practices and not the county.
I ask other citizens to join in this outrage now.
Resign now, Tim Freeman and those who perpetuate the lie that we are not so bad off. Demand a new action team with a doctor that knows infectious disease and can stand up to the bullies in the county.
And families that have suffered, take crosses to the county and lay them at the steps showing how hard it is to lose someone you love.
Demand change now.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(12) comments
Covid is never going away. It's like any other virus (or cold and flu) and it's going to mutate and continue.....forever....
You are a little miss led on the real numbers of COVID-19 case in Douglas County. They are lumping all Colds, Flues in with the COVID counts because they are all part of the same family. Have the data reporters start reporting the real numbers of COVID-19 and the real numbers for the Flue and colds and we would be I a completely different count area. You can't go 2 years without any colds and flue. IT IS IMPOSSIBLE in any world.
Seven bells, dude, think for a moment! Six people died of covid in the past two days. When have you ever heard of six people dying of colds or the flu in our little rural area? 50 people have died in August alone. The hospital is overwhelmed. The national guard is here, extra nurses and techs are being sent from out of state. When did you ever have a cold so bad you needed life support?
Use your god-given brain for a minute. When was the last time 50 people died of colds and the flu in one month in Douglas County?
BTW, I had a cold this year. I sneezed the roof off the house for three days, then got better.
Roberto, I am a member of the outrage club, but I'm also a member of the worn-out-and-dejected club. I think that if every leader in this county did what they are supposed to do, the people of this county would still defy science, still defy reason, still defy their own best interests. I think that it is time to admit what is happening here: The people of this county who refuse to protect themselves and their neighbors are not good people. They are to blame. And don't you know that they think that you are a bad person and would not hesitate to tell you so (the louder they are, the more truth they tell, right?). Please tell the people in your club what they should do to help? How can I help this situation? Other than writing letters to the editor, I do not know, but I am willing to do more than wield a pen.
Whoa, Gimpy. I'm sorry to hear that you've joined either club. I'd like to invite you to join the we'll get through this club and the I'm going to do the right thing even if other people don't club.
Your contributions to the N-R have been thoughtful and valuable. I hope you'll continue. One of the things I've done is make regular calls and emails to friends and family to talk and mainly listen. Sometimes people need friend to help them through a rough patch or to encourage them to mask up and to skip the birthday bash this year and to forget about the family reunion in Arkansas. Sometimes they don't listen, but sometimes they do.
Most important of all, you can do everything you can to keep yourself healthy and strong. Right now, our medical system doesn't need the likes of us coming in with preventable woes.
Keep wielding the pen. If that's not enough, Dr. D says DPHN can use volunteers to answer the phone and take some of the pressure off the staff that's been working non-stop for a year and half. Hang in there!
You're just throwing a tantrum because nobody listens to you. For good reason. Relax, get a hobby and enjoy life.
I listen to Roberto. He's shown himself to be a most excellent and kind fellow. If he's lost a bit of patience right now, it's understandable. I'm sending him my kind regards and hope that patience returns.
Have you polled every person in the world and asked, "Do you listen to Roberto?" Until you do, lay off the superlatives, relax with a good book (on science, perhaps), and enjoy helping others live.
My nightmare is that I'll wake up one morning and the paper will announce that one of the Drs. Powell is the new public health officer and Dallas Heard is a new county commissioner.
It can always get worse.
Can someone explain why Dr. D is included in this list? I don't understand Robert's complaint. The others though .. 100%.
DPHN Director Dr. Dannenhoffer was asked the following question during his most recent Q&A Facebook session (41.35 of the below link):
Q: How do we encourage vaccines when Evergreen is suggesting alternatives they are using as an excuse to not get vaccinated?
A: I’m not even going to go there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_luPu-FzKp8
Don't forget Commissioner Tom Kress who as the Board of Commissioners Chairman, voted for and approved every disastrous decision by his former Board Members.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.