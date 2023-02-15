Resource managers need to manage our forests, not the courts
The News-Review printed an article from the Capitol Press, whose editors wondered if law firms were posing as conservation groups. That’s being nice. I think terrorists are posing as environmentalists. The media may be waking up. Hopefully, the House and Senate will as well.
The Umpqua Forest decided not to recommend fire salvage on the Jack Creek fire because the area is in an LSR (owl habitat). The Forest Service knows from years of experience that the sue-for-profit obstructionists will oppose salvage, citing “concerns” for owls, although owl habitat was destroyed by the fire, and future fire(s) will likely delay, and destroy adjacent habitat in the future. Like the Capital Press said, the environmental groups are there to shoot the survivors.
Jack Creek’s proximity to the highway, power lines and tens of thousands of lightning-inviting snags virtually guarantees fire ignition. The steep slopes, south aspect and heavy fuels will generate a hot, rapid-spreading fire. Snags complicate containment considerably, making initial attack extremely dangerous. The shallow rocky soils reflect heat like an oven, preheating already dry fuels.
It’s a recipe for catastrophic fire, created by a myriad of conflicting regulations, laws and litigation, creating a Federal Agency caught in the middle, powerless to do anything. Unfortunately, Jack Creek and the Umpqua are not isolated cases. This is occurring throughout the west.
Congress needs to take steps that would streamline salvage and commercial thinning projects and make those opposed whose “concerns” prove frivolous accountable. Homes and lives, not to mention the environment, are at stake. Resource managers need to manage our forests. Not the courts.
