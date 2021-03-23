As a long time cross country skier (25 winters in these mountains, snowpack permitting), I was discouraged to find that on most ski trips this season my favorite trails were covered with multiple snowmobile tracks. On one weekend, a couple rigs were still driving round and round over the trails that are supposed to be reserved for skiers. That would include the bike trail around Diamond Lake, all the roads within the Diamond Lake Campground, and the trail downhill from Three Lakes Snopark to Silent Creek.
Please don’t ride on our ski trails—you have miles of snowmobile trails. Please tell your friends and family to check the maps and leave the ski trails for the skiers so we can enjoy our style of winter recreation too.
Who knows? You may one day decide to leave the machines at home and rent some skis or snowshoes. You could take yourself out under your own steam into the snowy mountain forests and meadows, quiet and fresh and beautiful with views of Bailey and Thielsen and animal tracks to check out. You might find yourself breathing a deep sigh of satisfaction as the stresses of your days just roll off you, a big grin on your face. Just saying.
Diana Bailey
Roseburg
