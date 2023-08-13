Kudos to The News-Review for extending invitations to both major parties to submit monthly columns. I have read them, and the online comments that followed, with interest.
Fred Zimmers and I have engaged in a back-and-forth discussion in the letters section on the subject of a second civil war. Polls say 40% of Americans think civil war is possible. Some members of the local GOP leadership indicated it was the correct choice to prepare for civil war.
Fred had never heard such a thing and wanted me to authenticate it, which I did. He apologized for not believing my claims, but he called several points into question. He did it respectfully. That is completely fair in a conversation. We still have disagreements, but we are talking about it civilly.
That’s what I hoped for when The News-Review began running monthly columns from Democrats and Republicans. I hoped it would lead to a spirited and respectful conversation that recognized the humanity on both sides of the aisle.
Fred and I have found a point of agreement. If it can be established from an unbiased source that a significant number of Americans think civil war is likely, then – as Fred wrote – “we need to find out why and stop it.”
Sixty percent of Americans expect increased political violence and 20% of self-described “strong Republicans” think civil war is very likely.
I’d like to hear what the local Republican and Democratic parties have to say.
What is the best response to political divisiveness and lost elections? Is preparing for civil war a clear vision of reality or a dangerous fantasy?
How do we talk about this hot topic without anger? Starting small and starting locally can make big changes in the world. Let’s talk.
I am happy that Gayle and Fred have been able to engage at higher plane of conversation than is sometimes the case in political discourse. And lest we think that this is a new phenomenon, recall the trial of Socrates. (And note that we have plenty of poison hemlock, Conium maculatum available locally.)
It is the case that some local Republican leaders have supported preparing for civil war. I hope that they will recant.
I hope they recant, too. They talked about the destruction of America if Trump is not elected. Polls show young people are sinking into record levels of despair, with worries about civil war and the end of democracy high on their list of fears. It's time to stop scaring the kids!
