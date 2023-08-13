Kudos to The News-Review for extending invitations to both major parties to submit monthly columns. I have read them, and the online comments that followed, with interest.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

I am happy that Gayle and Fred have been able to engage at higher plane of conversation than is sometimes the case in political discourse. And lest we think that this is a new phenomenon, recall the trial of Socrates. (And note that we have plenty of poison hemlock, Conium maculatum available locally.)

It is the case that some local Republican leaders have supported preparing for civil war. I hope that they will recant.

worden
worden

I hope they recant, too. They talked about the destruction of America if Trump is not elected. Polls show young people are sinking into record levels of despair, with worries about civil war and the end of democracy high on their list of fears. It's time to stop scaring the kids!

