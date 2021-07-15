Sen. Ron Wyden recognizes there is a need to protect Oregon's rivers and streams. Senator Wyden is making clean, clear and cold water a priority with Senate Bill 192, The River Democracy Act. Water is a resource that has been taken for granted, contaminated, degraded and compromised in its natural flow throughout the nation. With this legislation, we hope to find protection for the South Umpqua River along with other rivers. Equally deserving of protections are the streams that feed these rivers.
The River Democracy Act is the most carefully crafted and meaningful bill since the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968. With this Bill over 4,600 miles of rivers and streams will receive protections. Crafting of the River Democracy Act was done from a multiple of interests including hunters, fishermen and other outdoor recreationists. Research has shown that more and more people seek rivers and wild places as refuge from the hectic life in cities. About 224,000 jobs statewide are supported by quality riverine habitat, generating $15.6 billion in consumer spending in Oregon alone.
Our rivers and streams and the habitat they produce form the key to what Oregon is. While we experience the worst drought in such a rapid pace, it is all the more important to give protections for our rivers. They give us life.
Susan Applegate
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.