The River Democracy Act, introduced by Senator Ron Wyden and co-sponsored by Senator Jeff Merkley, is an important piece of proposed legislation. The River Democracy Act is a very forward thinking piece of legislation that will enhance hunting, fishing, outdoor enjoyment and clean water for years to come. It affects public land and does not affect private property rights or existing water rights.
The River Democracy Act is one proactive approach to clean water for all of us. With over 110,000 miles of rivers in Oregon, only 2% have this kind of protection at this time. It is far beyond the time when we should be protecting all of our water for the future generations … our children and their children, along with the overall health of the planet. Without clean water we are all in deep trouble.
It is time now to step up and protect what we can. Thank you Senator Wyden for this excellent legislation and for your willingness to work hard for the people of your state.
Rick Kreofsky
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.