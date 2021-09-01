The River Democracy Act, (S. Bill 192) has the word “Democracy” in it because it was forged from the thinking of many diverse groups and individuals who have stepped up to support protection for our public water sources.
Here in the western United States we are in a state of drought. We are not in doubt though, about our part of the solution: protect our water resources. Included are protections from hazardous chemical spills; damaging practices on the land that cause erosion to spill into these waterways; extractive practices that disturb the aquatic ecosystem; along with remedies to harms of the past that include tree plantings and invasive weed removal.
Will this bill harm your private property or access to the river? No. As long as you are not dumping garbage, chemicals, human waste or other nasty stuff into the river.
These protective measures would apply only to federal lands and would not affect private property rights, water rights, existing permits and rights of way on federal lands.
Will these added protections take away jobs from local workers? No. There may be jobs to be had in restoration practices along some of the waterways. Much repair is needed.
Is there the threat that wild fires will destroy everything if this bill passes in Congress? No. These protected riverine riparian areas will be managed for fire resiliency and mitigated for wildfire risks.
I hope you will contact our Senators Wyden and Merkley to offer your support for this bill. Our rivers need to move colder, cleaner water for building a healthier ecosystem, healthier recreation economy, a healthier fishery and healthier drinking source for us all.
Susan Applegate
Yoncalla
Two weeks ago, I saw something I've never seen during the previous 12 years floating the N. Umpqua River. The white bodies of literally 100's of trout and salmon lined the bottom of the river upstream of Whistler's Park. Most of them small, 6" to 10". Maybe its high water temperature that's killing them. Maybe its something else in the water.
It's looking like there may be no reason to buy a fishing license anymore considering the duration of the season has been limited by ODF and the future fish are dying off.
