I'm writing in response to people who complain about homeless in Roseburg. I understand that when people walk through local parks and other area where the homeless reside, they trash and unsanitary conditions. I can't speak for all homeless, but I know for myself being a homeless person I do everything to make sure when I get up and start my day, I leave my area clean for the most part.

mword
mword

I support the idea of the city putting a trash can in that area. It would be worth a trial to see if people used it and didn't vandalize it. It would be good to give people who use that area the opportunity to keep it clean.

As soon as the public health officials give the okay, I would also hope the mission would again allow use of the public showers. It's not just a physical cleanliness thing. When people can keep themselves clean it can make them feel better about themselves mentally, making them feel better able to face challenges.

