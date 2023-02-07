I'm writing in response to people who complain about homeless in Roseburg. I understand that when people walk through local parks and other area where the homeless reside, they trash and unsanitary conditions. I can't speak for all homeless, but I know for myself being a homeless person I do everything to make sure when I get up and start my day, I leave my area clean for the most part.
I too am disappointed in the individuals who leave all the trash.
I also hang out in the alley between Cass and Lane Avenue, and there is trash there, but only because the city refuses to put a garbage can there, and all other nearby dumpsters are locked. I don't understand why they have a garbage bin on every corner of downtown that never get filled, but refuse to put one there.
Also for the people who complain about hygiene of certain homeless locals, keep in mind the Roseburg Rescue Mission has two perfectly good showers in their day room that were put there for nonresident homeless. Yet, the director refuses to let us use them, using COVID-19 as an excuse. So the nearest shower is at least a two mile walk. He also only gives sandwiches for breakfast, lunch and dinner to nonresidents. While residents receive home cooked meals. Then he throws away leftovers. Also none of the clothes donated are distributed to nonresidents. If anyone doubts my accusations towards the mission, please investigate for yourself.
(1) comment
I support the idea of the city putting a trash can in that area. It would be worth a trial to see if people used it and didn't vandalize it. It would be good to give people who use that area the opportunity to keep it clean.
As soon as the public health officials give the okay, I would also hope the mission would again allow use of the public showers. It's not just a physical cleanliness thing. When people can keep themselves clean it can make them feel better about themselves mentally, making them feel better able to face challenges.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.