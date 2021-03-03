As a proud Roseburg High School graduate, I am in support of retaining the Indian as Roseburg's high school mascot.
I just read the article in (Feb. 26) The News-review and was very distrubed by the information provided. First, Ms. Bascom isn't even a resident of Douglas County, nor were her friends making the trip down from Portland. It would be interesting to find out exactly how many of the signatures she gathered were from people not even associated with Roseburg. Why are they even concerned with what happens in Southern Oregon? Second, the signatures gathered at the Kmart petition station were signed by locals — residents from within the Roseburg area, where it is their concern. Third it's ridiculous how everyone cowers down to every threat thrown at them. We have always been Indians, and history does not need to be erased. We will always be Indians. After all, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians approves of our mascot, and we should be proud of our history.
So, what would we be if not Indians? Sheep? PETA would not like the use of any animals. How about Goats, also a part of Roseburg history. We can't do that either, it's another animal. How about Erasers, since we will be erasing history? That would be appropriate with no back bone, not an animal, not racist, perfect. But somebody will be offended. There always will be.
All I ask is that you listen to the residents of the area, not outsiders. Allow the community to stand together as a united Tribe.
Carla Commons Rutter
Roseburg High class of 1973
Winston
