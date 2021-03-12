This is in reference to George Weston's letter of March 5 (The News-Review) concerning the VA and COVID-19 vaccinations.
Early this year the Roseburg VA started an email campaign aimed at veterans who were patients at the VA, encouraging them to register for the vaccine, which I did. Shortly thereafter I received an appointment for the vaccine.
The whole operation went very smoothly and very efficiently.
The VA recently announced that all vets (meaning those not patients at the VA) could get the vaccine.
All Mr. Weston has to do is use a little initiative by looking up the VA phone number, call them, and they will be more than happy to accommodate him.
The Roseburg VA should be highly commended for this program, not condemned.
Albert Powell
Roseburg
