The Roseburg VA Health Care System recently announced in The News-Review that the facility had been awarded a five-star rating.
A statement in the article said, “The Roseburg VA has a championship team with one focus-providing the right care at the right time in the right place.”
The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services included VA facilities in its annual overall hospital quality star rating. Three of the five categories used to evaluate VA Hospitals and non-VA Hospitals are readmissions, patient experiences, and timely and effective care.
The veterans I have spoken to say the five-star rating is absolutely wrong and “laughable." The readmissions are continual. In a large room of over 70 veterans the question was asked, “have you had a cancellation of a VA appointment within the last month?” 50 hands went up. The question was then asked, “Did you cancel the appointment?” Every hand went down. The VA is in the medical appointment cancellation business. At this point in time community veterans are not pleased with an average wait time of 79 days between the time asked for an appointment and when the appointment actually takes place.
One veteran has had his primary care person changed 18 times within 20 years. This precludes any doctor patient relationship from developing and is common within the Roseburg VA catchment area. The Roseburg VA Healthcare System is not a hospital and has not been a full-service hospital since 2009. It is a glorified outpatient clinic without urgent services before 8 a.m. and after 5 p.m. weekdays and closed on weekends.
To all the patriotic and veteran loving citizens who voted “yes” on the November 2021 ballot asking if the VA medical Center should be restored to a full-service hospital please be assured veterans will continue to fight for restoration of full services.
Our criticism is not directed toward the wonderful VA health care workers in the trenches who work daily to provide the best healthcare possible regardless of negative direction from upper leadership. The majority of veterans feel Roseburg VA has a long way to go to earn a one-star rating. Saying the Roseburg VA Healthcare System is a five-star facility is akin to saying the military withdrawal from Afghanistan was the greatest military accomplishment in history, while it was a complete disaster leaving behind scores of Americans and a treasure drove of military equipment to those who are hostile against America. Veterans deserve the health care they earned and were promised.
(2) comments
Reading your letter, the VA system sounds exactly like the private health care system. Long wait times. Cancelled appointments. Merry-go-round of primary care givers. Generally poor care.
The VA automated phone system is good up to the point of making an appointment. Press 1 for making, changing or canceling an appointment takes you to the pharmacy, Press 2 also takes you to the pharmacy. No place on there allows you to make an appointment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.