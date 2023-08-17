The Roseburg VA Health Care System recently announced in The News-Review that the facility had been awarded a five-star rating.

melrosereader
melrosereader

Reading your letter, the VA system sounds exactly like the private health care system. Long wait times. Cancelled appointments. Merry-go-round of primary care givers. Generally poor care.

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

The VA automated phone system is good up to the point of making an appointment. Press 1 for making, changing or canceling an appointment takes you to the pharmacy, Press 2 also takes you to the pharmacy. No place on there allows you to make an appointment.

