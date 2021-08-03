It seems the City of Roseburg takes one step forward, two steps backward when it comes to addressing the unhoused issue. They begin plans for a low barrier shelter, form a homeless committee and approve zoning changes to build low income apartments.
On the other hand, they have now decided to "sweep" the unhoused from the only homes they have. I understand that they have received complaints about these areas. But, as Betsy Cunningham of Housing First Umpqua indicated, this move is short sighted and ineffective. It moves, rather than solves the problem.
People who have worked with the unhoused have learned that the best approach is to house them first, then address the issues underlying their lack of a home. Having Adapt or other organizations offer services during the sweep is not going to be of much help to people who are panicked about where they are going to spend the night.
Again, moving people out of their homes with no plan as to where they will go is not a solution. I implore the City of Roseburg and Douglas County lawmakers to work on such a plan.
Jeri Graham
Sutherlin
