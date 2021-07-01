Since it is highly unlikely that Satanists and Baal worshipers will be posting their statistics online any time soon, it is not surprising that the writer of Tuesday's letter to the editor (The News-Review) had little success in researching stats for sacrificed babies.
On the other hand, it took but a few seconds to find that over 62 million babies have been lost to abortion in this nation, since Roe v. Wade. If you believe that both of these travesties don't break God's heart, you best think again.
Ed Armstrong
Winston
