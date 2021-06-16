Salem, has epic, but nonindigenous tribes among the homeless at River Front Park. On a moonless night one could go "gigging" with them if they hadn't banned it claiming that endangers their swamp.
The "Dictionopolis," tribe where all words originate, and are considered - supreme - although nouns, like "promise" and "conundrum", are non-existent (thereby explaining many things). And, the "Digitopolis," tribe where whole numbers rule everything and broken numbers are recycled into fractions. Every number is followed by zero, which have no singular value, but through addition become mighty. A zero's potential damage is always calibrated by the Digitopolis too loosely.
We can parse this — and accept it, which is their goal, but in the context of what makes sense — it’s all gibberish — like lecturing pre-verbal children idealistically laced with pantomime jesters representing exorbitated reasoning. When the tribes resort to pantomime then you know the left handed Dictionopolis's are speaking in a juxtaposition while the right facing DIgitopolis's are equating statistical probability algorithms - both mastering precision with ambiguity - simultaneously - to their credit. Besides a TV reporter, what other profession pay's people to get things wrong without consequences? The left and the right tribes! Alas, the front and back tribes became extinct after Vietnam.
During college, my Marxist economics professor read to us; “The Little Red Hen” proclaiming it was; "rife with “Victorian, capitalist economics.” It’s considered a timeless classic though, and it should be read to confront the tribal warriors deceitful language, and zero based economics that's anything but.
We should raise grave concerns over the consequences of our negligence in learning their language especially when they pantomime — "$" — sign that's clearly understandable about their only interests.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
You got it right, it's all gibberish.
