Captain Queeg is not alone. The entire crew has gone mad.
The Oregon Republican Party officially supports the crazed notion that the seditious attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob was “a false flag operation" — an orchestrated conspiracy by Democrats. Republican legislators who condemned Trump's actions were “traitors” who had “conspired” with the enemy. Do not believe your lying eyes. Or your ears.
Republican Oregon State Senator Dallas Heard publicly invited a mob into the Senate, and another Republican opened the door to the armed mob. Definitely sane actions.
Republican State Senator Dallas Heard believes that he is beset by evil forces, "seen and unseen”; innocent senior citizens are "Filthy Traitors.” Solidly sane.
Republican State Senator Art Robinson (and formed chair of the Oregon Republican Party) has promoted crackpot ideas for years: "It is unfortunate that this [radioactive water] is being wasted. If we could use it to enhance our own drinking water here in Oregon, where background radiation is low, it would hormetically enhance our resistance to degenerative diseases." Also, AIDS is a myth and a government conspiracy. Public schools should be abolished. Yeah. None of that is Stark Raving Mad.
QAnon, popular among Republicans (including elected members of Congress) believe that a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles run a global child sex-trafficking ring out of a pizza restaurant; that Donald Trump has been fighting the cabal and will become our 19th president on March 4th. Because every president after Ulysses S. Grant was not really president. Secretly.
A recent letter to the editor compared Dallas Heard's deranged belief system to that of Captain Queeg in The Caine Mutiny. But now, it is not merely Captain Queeg who has gone mad.
It is the entire crew. Republicans.
Joseph Yetter
Alzalea
