Just in case you haven't noticed, the Roseburg VA has been systemically dismantled by the last four VA directors: Bogedain, Paxton, Whitmer and Allen.
Vietnam veterans make up the largest cohort of veterans still alive. At least 65% of Roseburg VA's veterans are over the age of 65, and Allen was not shy about admitting this at a 2019 Brookings town hall. He was more concerned about the future of the Roseburg VA than he was about replacing the aged, defective MRI. "How many of Roseburg's veterans are going to be alive in 10-12 years?" was the question asked at that time.
When caring for veterans is narrowly viewed as a math equation, it makes sense that changes to reduce services will be warranted.
When viewed from the perspective of Title 38 and the VHA Directives and handbooks that address what the Roseburg VA should be, the picture of excellent healthcare gets painted.
The problem is, and always has been, that the VHA Directives are not being followed.
Even if properly staffed, physicians' orders for care are routinely disapproved by Roseburg's Office of Community Care (OCC). The longstanding, unnecessary delays for care in the community are solely due to OCC's backlog.
The focus for veterans advocates should be on enforcement of the Title 38 VHA directives. This will improve care for veterans.
Restoring (saving) the Roseburg VA and trying to bring back the services/departments that have already been eliminated may seem like a noble cause, but, in reality, is a waste of time. Do the VA math.
The Roseburg VA does provide excellent end-of-life care for terminally ill veterans.
