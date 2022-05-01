In reading about the school bond measure on the ballot, I have been struck by the letters from medical professionals regarding how difficult it is to recruit physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel to our city. I am a business professional, and others like me are in the same situation, finding it difficult to attract young business professionals to our fair city.
Today, especially after our two years with COVID-19, young people can settle and live anywhere they want to because of the technology that allows them to work from home. Even though a choice can be made to live in a beautiful place with accessible rivers, abundant hiking and outdoor activities like Roseburg, young couples also want a place where the schools are thriving for their children.
Roseburg has all of the extra amenities for anyone looking for a small town atmosphere with great recreational opportunities. However, when young business people look at our schools, all they see are aging buildings. We can tell them our students excel, we can tell them about our test scores, we can tell them about our partnership with UCC and available CTE courses, we can tell them we have excellent teachers, but to most people, seeing is believing and what they see are old, outdated buildings. When they compare our buildings to other places with the same amenities but newer, more modern buildings, they go elsewhere.
It is time we stepped up to the plate, and vote to improve our schools. We live in an ever more competitive world, and we need to be able to compete while maintaining our community values of the rugged, resilient, caring individual.
As a businessman and someone who cares deeply about our community, I ask you to please vote yes on bond Measure 10-187.
