It is ludicrous that with global climate change breathing its hot breath down our collective necks, and a pandemic spreading around the globe, that anyone would rant about educating our children on how people other than white European immigrants experienced this country. It is strange for people to be more afraid of brown and black people than melting arctic ice sheets or violence from global climate change. I stand before the flag in a classroom and join in with students repeating the flag salute, “…with liberty and justice for all.” Isn’t that a principle we all hold dear? If that noble principle we pledge is to endure in practice, then we must educate ourselves to make it so.
Elementary through high schools don’t teach “Critical Race Theory.” What is taught is historical fact: The American Revolution led to the creation of the United States. The Southern states withdrew from the Union and the Civil War began. The Civil War was fought to free slaves being held in the south. The pioneers moved west and took up homesteads on land that was occupied by Native Americans. These are facts, are they not? What other history should our schools be teaching?— that the Civil War didn’t happen? That there were no people on North America when the boats from Europe began arriving? That Africans moved to America for a better life? Come on! Please be afraid of something real: the build up of carbon in the atmosphere creating climate chaos; the accelerating decline of species; the pandemic of COVID and its mutations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.