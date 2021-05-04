Regarding Wayne Medley’s letter in The News-Review on April 20, Mr. Medley used scientism to describe Dr Fauci’s medical education, knowledge of science, and experience in the field to belittle the Dr. Scientism has come to mean an exaggerated belief or trust in the efficacy of the method of natural science. It originally defined the best or only way to objectively define normal and epistemological values.
The operative word here is epistemology. It is one of four tenants of philosophy. Epistemology tries to differentiate areas of justified knowledge vs fictional knowledge. The inability to verify existence by science is the divisional line between fact and opinion. The observation of faith and the existence of god is a fictional knowledge based on opinion. Science is the ability to prove theory by replication of the methods citied to achieve the same result is justifiable knowledge.
That Wayne Medley belittled Dr. Fauci and science based on opinion with fictional knowledge lends credence to said argument. The misleading use of scientism and epistemology distracts from proven knowledge of COVID-19. The conservative opinion of gods existence is used to rationalization disregard of medical science, ignore requests to wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and social distance to decrease infection rates is an exaggerated belief of religious opinion. COVID-19 has the highest fatality rate in a century. My epistemological opinion is that ignorance towards science and religious opposition to COVID-19 precautions exacerbated the pandemic. This is to be proven until then it is my fictional opinion.
Robert Wayne Cooper
Roseburg
