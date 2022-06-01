Nineteen children and two teachers, dead.

Do you think thoughts and prayers are enough? Robb Elementary School had a fence and you could get over with ease and an unguarded entrance, but improved security costs money.

Roseburg schools need improved security, but that costs money. Did you vote against the recent school bond issue? If you did, shame on you!

Dr. Redge Ranyard

Roseburg

