Well, the Democrats have crossed the line The raid on Donald Trumps' house is the most outlandish abuse of power by federal agencies I've seen in my life Using federal agencies to stop a political opponent is what this is all about. And it's wrong.

George Weston
Seems like you jumped the gun with your letter. You should wait for all of the facts to come out before commenting. You know what they say about loose lips, you sunk your ship!

melrosereader
Well, Nancy, you should probably have kept your powder dry until the warrant was released.

The Wall Street Journal, MSNBC, NBC, Fox, Politico, and others said the warrant showed agents cited three criminal statutes in order to conduct the search: 18 U.S.C. § § 793, 2071, and 1519.

18 U.S.C. 793 is the Espionage Act. Specifically, it references the willful or grossly negligent removal of information related to the national defense. 18 U.S.C. 2071 is related to the concealment, removal, or mutilation of documents, and 18 U.S.C. 1519 is related to the destruction, alteration, or falsification of documents that are part of a federal investigation.

If accurate, this would make Trump the first former president, or president period, under investigation for espionage by the United States Justice Department.

