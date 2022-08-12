Well, the Democrats have crossed the line The raid on Donald Trumps' house is the most outlandish abuse of power by federal agencies I've seen in my life Using federal agencies to stop a political opponent is what this is all about. And it's wrong.
With Joe Biden's approval rating hitting new lows, from all his idiotic policies, they are getting desperate. The Inflation Reduction Act is a joke. The hiring of 87,000 additional IRS agents to go after people making $75,000- $200,000 should make you very alarmed. Also, the IRS has armed themselves with over 500 million rounds of ammo. (According to the FBI budget.) The Inflation Reduction Act will not lower inflation according to 230 economists, who penned a letter to both the Congress and Senate. They said the Act will only increase inflation saying it will "create immediate inflationary pressures by boosting demand, while the supply side tax hikes would constrain supply by discouraging investment and draining the private sector of much needed resources." The Democrats are just digging a deeper hole with all their spending. Our kids and grandkids will be burdened with this debt. I'm not OK with that. The red wave is coming and not soon enough for me.
Nancy Peters
Roseburg
P.S. In addition to my suspicion about the IRS's new hirings, I just found out the job description on the IRS website shows they will be armed when they are performing the audits. Now I see the need for the ammunition! Be on the lookout America! Your rights are being taken away one by one
(2) comments
Seems like you jumped the gun with your letter. You should wait for all of the facts to come out before commenting. You know what they say about loose lips, you sunk your ship!
Well, Nancy, you should probably have kept your powder dry until the warrant was released.
The Wall Street Journal, MSNBC, NBC, Fox, Politico, and others said the warrant showed agents cited three criminal statutes in order to conduct the search: 18 U.S.C. § § 793, 2071, and 1519.
18 U.S.C. 793 is the Espionage Act. Specifically, it references the willful or grossly negligent removal of information related to the national defense. 18 U.S.C. 2071 is related to the concealment, removal, or mutilation of documents, and 18 U.S.C. 1519 is related to the destruction, alteration, or falsification of documents that are part of a federal investigation.
If accurate, this would make Trump the first former president, or president period, under investigation for espionage by the United States Justice Department.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.