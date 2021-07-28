Senate hearings were held today (July 27) to investigate the mob that attacked the White House on Jan.6 of this year.
Five people died. One shot by the police defending himself from the attacker, 3 to natural causes and 140 people were hurt. Their spineless leader stood back out of the way and had convinced his mob to do his dirty work. Many of whom now regret being mentally taken over by this Hitler imitator.
These policemen gave testimony to what these Trump worshiper's did and the lifelong injuries they will have to deal with, plus the PTSD issues.
Trump is still saying the election was rigged...he needs to get a life. A man with his kind of influence could be doing good but he is acting like the world crapped in his lap and he's going to get back at it.
If you get a chance, watch the hearings.
They are heart wrenching, but somehow we need to get the truth out and get on to being a country to be proud of and love living in. If you don't like this country, move!
Kay Anderson
Glide
(2) comments
A correction: It was a House committee, not a Senate committee.
We already know the truth, but we need the evidence to prove it.
To this day no one has described the truth as accurately as Congresswoman Liz Cheney on the day that she voted to impeach the former president.
"On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic.
"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.
"I will vote to impeach the President."
And to this day, the former president as well as leaders in the Republican party are lying about what happened. And their followers are still swallowing the lie hook, line and sinker.
But not to worry, the cultists are also denying the COVID pandemic, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. So we will likely see the Darwin effect pretty soon.
Yep, that's how I feel about it; it appears as though your choice is death so all we can do now is just support you in your decision. That orange guy was just a catalyst to an already brewing insurrection seeping in white supremacy. It pervades not just government but the entire country now. When he lands a prison sentence there will be others standing up to take over. I suppose if the orange guy were to declare that lemmings had the true answer and everyone must follow them we wouldn't have to give consideration to a well thought out decision to die.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.