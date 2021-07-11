Back in December 2020, Senator Heard caused a disturbance during the Legislative Session in Salem. He ripped off his mask and shouted various quotations from the Books of Samuel in the Old Testament. Apparently, Senator Heard was offended by Governor Brown's mask mandate and the closing of the Capitol to Oregon citizens.
This theatrical outburst made the national news that evening. As a citizen I felt embarrassed by such inappropriate behavior.
The quotations were irrelevant to the Senator's grievances, and they blatantly contradict the First Amendment to the Constitution which clearly demands a Separation of Church and State.
All this took place while the country was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and before the availability of vaccines. Thanks to Governor Brown, Oregon has had the fifth lowest death rate from COVID-19 per 100,000 citizens in the nation. Surely this would not have been the case had Governor Brown listened to people like Senator Heard.
Next, Senator Heard began to publish a list of citizens who reported non-compliant businesses in Douglas County. He called them "Traitors." He threatened the Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff to either go along and risk not being reelected. To their credit, they rebuffed him.
Blacklisting citizens because they abide by the law seems contradictory to the "law and order" tenets of the Republican Party. It is reminiscent of the late Senator McCarthy, of Mussolini or Hitler.
Senator Heard has voted NO on all legislation apparently in retaliation to Governor Brown's strict COVID-19 laws. Now I read that he is "proud" of his NO votes.
Senator Heard does not represent me or my beliefs. His behavior is that of a child who didn't get his or her way.
A Senator should behave more maturely and display a modicum of decorum in his or her public service.
Edith Carter
Roseburg
