Senseless acts of violence, even one person attacked or killed, let alone the souls of 18 people gunned down by twenty-somethings, is tragic. What possesses these young men to do what they do? Guns? Anger? Frustration? Hate? Craziness? A gun in the hands of one of these is a danger to us all. A violent gunman with an assault weapon is no longer a criminal but a monster.
If you threaten violence at home, on the street, work or even out in the world, you are a coward. Focus on the loss of lives. Atlanta and now Colorado victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time. It could be anyone of us.
When you see gun-swinging, gun-packing 'I have the right to pack' fools, one does not have equality to defend oneself. Prowess of bearing arms? Size matters! Puny weapons are a sign of how small you are in society.
Pray for the families, the victims and those affected by violence. We sympathize for a week then return back to our normal numbness. Politicians strut their feathers and prance meritoriously. Then hands and palms out to gun lobbyist. Call upon congress to pass sensible gun laws.
Yes, we can bear arms. You just can't go around our city and our state abusing the right. Keep your guns home. Stop glamorizing guns and ammo. Make your voice known. Yes, we have a second amendment. The Bill of Rights states, "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(2) comments
When I see people toting their weapon on their waist or attached to their body armor, I would like to say "look mommy a cowboy" with the emphasis on "boy"
Way to phrase how I feel and wish I could have put my feelings out there the way you did. [thumbup]
