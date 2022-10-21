I love Douglas County, but regardless of your political party affiliation, we all have the same problem. Political power in Oregon is in the greater Portland area. This is not only predominately democratic but urban and very liberal. Most political leaders skip over Douglas County because they don’t care what rural voters think.
In reading the voter’s pamphlet for the candidates for House District #2 for the State Legislature, I was struck by the contrast between Virgle Osborn and Kevin Bell. I have friends who know Mr. Osborn, who tell me he is a decent, reasonable person, but that is not what is in the voters’ pamphlet. Harsh right-wing positions might sell well in Douglas County, but they perpetuate the way the power in Portland thinks of us all, including the Democrats.
If you really want to rock the State Legislature and shake things up in Salem, vote for Kevin Bell. Regardless of who is elected governor, the overwhelming power in the House will be the majority caucus, which is the Democrats from greater urban Portland. If we put Kevin Bell into that caucus, it would be a political shift stunning to everyone. His positions in this majority caucus cannot be ignored.
Although young, he has a lot of political experience. Kevin Bell is a wildland firefighter with knowledge of this critical issue gained in flames and smoke. Kevin Bell is deeply dedicated to the people of this place.
Democrats have established a willingness to talk with all sides that the Republicans do not. Republicans talk to themselves and freeze out questions from the public. If Kevin Bell is elected, his re-election will depend on delivering results in Salem and facing the voters. His challengers will have to debate the issues. Vote for Kevin Bell.
