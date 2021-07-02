This shave ice fiasco gets more and more embarrassing.
I know we are a blue state. But neither of DeFazio's faces is either true blue or red. Greyhound left under his reign, a restaurant occupied our Amtrak station. Why is he in charge of the House Transportation Committee, boasting of acquiring funds for Amtrak? Somebody please check and see if the station has been vacated. When can I buy a ticket to anywhere?
Neither DeFazio nor Kate Brown are responsible for the shave ice flap. This is not a state or federal matter, as one lady implied. More than implied. This is our local leadership. When did Roseburg and Douglas County become blue?
I agree with the lady the action is in disregard of the common people. It's immoral as well, but her letter is just another case of reflex partisanship.
Henry A. Huddleston
Roseburg
