I wanted to spend a moment to thank and show appreciation to Sherm’s Thunderbird Market in Roseburg. They are the one grocery store in town that I’ve seen take the mask mandate seriously and conscientiously. I don’t see other stores do this. I had visited another grocery this Sunday morning, and there were half a dozen people with no mask. Mind you, they were not simply indifferent. They were openly defiant. To meet their gaze provoked an angry stare back, as if to ask, “You got a problem with something?” They were proud to be ignorant and inconsiderate.
I am writing this letter on Easter Sunday, which makes it particularly poignant. The self-righteous-holy roller-religious-conservatives love to sanctimoniously pose the question, “What would Jesus do?” I am not a Christian, but I keenly suspect that if Jesus believed that there was a 20%, 10%, or even 5% chance that he could pass a contagious virus on to somebody, who would pass that virus on to somebody who would later get sick and die, then he would have the humility, kindness and love for humanity to wear a mask to prevent that possibility. Yes, things are getting much better. The risk is decreasing. But it is not gone. France recently shut down again. Cases are ticking up in Germany. Brazil is a nightmare. In the United States, cases and fatalities are again going up likely due to Spring break, complacency and fatigue. Thus, in spite of the vaccination program, it is likely that another 30,000 to 60,000 people will die before we are through. For this reason, good stewards of public health and safety need to be applauded. Sherm’s, you have my thanks, admiration — and business.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.