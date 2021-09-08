I am one of those annoying people talking about decluttering. I have read blogs and listened to You Tube channels about the benefits of having less. I am not sure when my mind shift occurred. It was a gradual process, especially considering I use to find comfort surrounded by things. Realizing I had more than I wanted to manage has been a definite journey. It turns out, I did not need more organization, but less to organize.
I motivated myself with concepts. Will I use this item more if I put it in the back of my closet? I tossed some flawed logic into the mix, assuring myself I cannot rid myself of items because it would be wasting money. I already wasted the money, however, now I am wasting space too.
Last summer, like many people in our county, we received a notification to prepare to evacuate due to nearby fires. I efficiently loaded our car with everything deemed important and necessary, such as, medications, food, blankets, and toilet paper. (This was 2020 and the street value of TP could have come in handy.) I glanced back into the house as the door slowly closed, keenly aware the only things I truly needed were my husband and pets. The thought quickly settled over me, how can this be? After all, I reside in a 4 bedroom home and still have room in the car.
Guilt and sunk cost of items are often deterrents to letting go of stuff. Some people, however, desire less for people we leave behind to handle or have health issues, desiring more simplicity and less to maintain. Making a welcoming environment for people and not stuff is my focus. Whatever the reason, I am encouraging you in this endeavor. It will be worth it.
Michelle Sherman
Roseburg
