According to this paper from several days ago, persons running for office in the City of Roseburg are running unopposed. Are there good reasons to be concerned? Well yes, there are some very good reasons to be concerned.
The first reason is simple. How come the citizens care so little about their local government that only the incumbent runs for office?
The second reason is that these positions of trust also impact your tax dollars. Elected officials in certain positions within the law determine how tax dollars will be spent.
A point in case is the Roseburg Mayor. He has been in office for 22 years. Think about that for a moment. I am reasonably sure this guy is doing a decent job, but it is the issue of unopposed and entrenchment of elected officials and results at issue.
We should have time limits on elected officeholders. Government was never intended to be a first or second career. We need new and fresh ideas. Long-term career elected persons sometimes become too powerful and maybe a bit greedy.
Another thing that can be an issue is the fact that political agendas can come out quietly, even in non-political offices. Recently, the Roseburg City Council came out in support of a local measure for upgrades for public schools. That is fine, except they should have been looking out for the very taxpayers that pay for the results for years. Since they work for the taxpayers, they should have stated how the high tax burden would impact already heavily taxed citizens. They did not.
Announcements of local elections and openings need to be very highly broadcast well in advance to alert citizens to the fact that perhaps average citizens can get involved in government. After all, it is their government and tax money.
