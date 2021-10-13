I would like to thank our liberal friends for their recent heartfelt comments on the topic of abortion.
However, I would like to add some data and alternative viewpoints to the discussion.
Just 12% of Americans support restriction-free abortion on demand, the party position of the Democrat Party and endorsed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Earlier this year the U.S. Senate had a vote on the "Born Alive Survivors Protection Act." This bill required that a child born alive following an abortion attempt be given full medical care, i.e., the mother and/or medical provider are not allowed to merely kill or allow the child to die unattended. 48 of 50 Democrats, including Oregon's Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, voted against this law to protect children.
The United States is just one of seven countries that allows elective abortions after 20 weeks. Every country in liberal Europe is more restrictive than Oregon.
Some have suggested "education should be the answer rather than banning abortions." I would note there have been more than 50 million abortions since the introduction of comprehensive sex education in our secondary schools a half century ago.
Also, 47% of abortions are done to individuals who have had a previous abortion, not just someone who missed an important day in health class.
I am entirely comfortable to follow the science in this debate. Modern science informs us that at some point in the womb the child has a beating heart, a functioning brain and nervous system that can feel pain, lungs fully capable of breathing, etc. To treat this life as an inconvenience and disposable should, I think, cause all of us to give pause.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
Mr. Shaffer, your data appears misleading.
There are only 3 states in the U.S. that currently have restriction-free abortions and even those restriction-free states require minors to notify their parents before they’re able to receive an abortion.
https://fullerproject.org/story/how-major-abortion-laws-compare-state-by-state-map/
Your statement that, “the United States is just one of seven countries that allows elective abortions after 20 weeks” is utterly false. In Europe alone, there are 13 countries that allow abortion beyond 20 weeks. And almost every one of those countries that limit abortion to less than 20 weeks still have exceptions, such as incest, safety of the mother, rape, etc., that allow that period to be stretched out beyond 20 weeks. The condition for those countries are listed at the below link.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/interactive/2021/us-abortion-laws-worldwide/
Your statement that, “47% of abortions are done to individuals who have had a previous abortion” is misleading because those statistics are from England and Wales (below link) and were later debunked by NHS data referenced in other articles.
https://abort73.com/blog/the_moral_dilemma_of_repeat_abortion/
Mike: yes, and:
Abortion rates in the U.S. have declined for decades; they declined more in the Clinton and Obama administrations than during the Bush and Trump administrations.
Abortion rates are lowest in societies that educate girls, empower women, and provide contraception and pregnancy care (I.e., societies that are genuinely pro-life, not bumper-sticker "pro-life").
"Modern science informs us that at some point in the womb the child has a beating heart, a functioning brain and nervous system that can feel pain, lungs fully capable of breathing, etc." ---those conditions are fully satisfied near-term, and abortions during this time are almost always with extreme medical conditions, and not relevant to realistic discussion of abortion law.
Most Americans support retaining Roe v Wade.
There is no such thing as the "Democrat Party" and the author of this letter reveals *his* malice or ignorance. Or both.
Anybody who really wants to reduce the actual numbers of abortions will support education, empowerment, and medical and nutritional support of girls and women, and societal support of families. These will decrease the numbers of abortions--they already have done, but far more needs to be done, including a more prosperous economy for all, and a planet that will be hospitable for future generations; that should "cause all of us to give pause."
