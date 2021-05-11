I am perplexed re Ashley Hick's chickens. An uncontrolled neighbors' dog killed some of her chickens and the chickens are at fault? Owning an animal is a responsibility. Not only do you need to provide food, water, shelter and good health care but you also need to protect your animal from danger as well as assure your animal doesn't pose a threat to other's animals.
Rather than banning either party from having their animals, it would seem there are common sense solutions - like, is their yard fenced? Good fences make good neighbors. Do the chickens have an enclosed pen where they will be safe, not just from dogs but other predators? I hate to see someone forced to give up animals that enrich their lives when there are probably viable alternatives available that would keep all animals safe. I hope Ms. Hicks, her neighbors and the city will look at some of these solutions before forcing her to lose her animals.
Midge Frost
Roseburg
(1) comment
[thumbup] I agree with Midge.
