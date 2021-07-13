The letter from Tim Juett on July 11 (The News-Review) addresses the issue of COVID-19 vaccinations. My recommendation differs from Mr. Juett’s.
The bulk of his letter documents the views of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, which is a small group of physicians organized to preserve “the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship and the practice of private medicine” through the elimination of governmental interference. In other words, AAPS is considered by most to be a political organization, not a scientific one. This would include their stance against vaccinations in general in the belief that they are an improper governmental interference in the physician-patient relationship.
This is another example of the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccines. The decision to take the vaccine should not be based on political beliefs, but rather should be based on medical evidence. Your physician is knowledgeable about this medical evidence and is uniquely qualified to apply it to your individual circumstances. If you have not been vaccinated, please talk to your physician to help decide if vaccination is right for you.
Douglas Bitter
Roseburg
(1) comment
[thumbup]Good Letter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.