Show and Shine should return to River Forks Park

Daniel Sherman

Tenmile

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

River Forks Park is the only place big enough for the cars and the parking. Put it back.

Momos
Momos

Was this really all over some broken sprinkler heads at River Forks Park? It seems the Douglas County Parks Department wanted an exorbitant fee for questionable reasons. Maybe a county official could provide more detail. Show and Shine will never be the iconic event it always has been. Who wants to park their $80,000 custom car in a dusty farm field? Big loss for the community.

