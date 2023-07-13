Graffiti Weekend is one of the biggest entertainment events in Douglas County each year. And for the true classic car enthusiasts the Saturday Show & Shine, which for many years was held at River Forks Park topped the list.
The park has many important features. There is plenty of space for the classic car to park in flat shady areas easily accessible to anyone, even those limited mobility including those in wheelchairs. There is ample parking for visitors close to the cars on display. All these things make it the perfect location for the Show & Shine.
Unfortunately, for the last two years the Saturday Show & Shine has been moved to a vineyard in Melrose. The parking at the new location is abysmal. If you can find parking you’re lucky. Otherwise you have to park alongside the county road. Then visitors are required to walk quite a distance downhill in the hot sun to the view cars on display. Not a pleasant stroll by any means, and climbing back to your car is even worst. I understand there a some golf carts available to shuttle people that creates dust, but what about those in with walkers or in wheelchairs? It is a major disappointment to see what has happened to the Saturday Show & Shine. It appears that not a lot of clear thinking went into changing the venue for this event. Everyone I’ve talked to about this issue share my views and many like me simply don’t attend.
Hopefully, those in charge will return the Saturday Show & Shine to its rightful place at River Forks Park next year.
(2) comments
River Forks Park is the only place big enough for the cars and the parking. Put it back.
Was this really all over some broken sprinkler heads at River Forks Park? It seems the Douglas County Parks Department wanted an exorbitant fee for questionable reasons. Maybe a county official could provide more detail. Show and Shine will never be the iconic event it always has been. Who wants to park their $80,000 custom car in a dusty farm field? Big loss for the community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.