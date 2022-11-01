Driving home from the coast recently, I noticed signs reading "Save America." I wondered what America needed saving from. Could these folks mean saving us from a communist threat? Or Putin, fascism or planet-killing climate change?
It would seem that those in the Trump cult may have finally noticed he lost the last election and tried to overthrow our government, and now it’s time to save us all from him and a radical GOP. How encouraging.
Later, I noticed a newsreel that showed a small rally Trump had, and behind him were a few folks holding the same signs. Thinking back, I realized the signs I saw might be replacements for Trump 2020. Good news? The Jan 6. presentation proved beyond doubt Trump led the insurrection and coup. Trump enjoyed his supporters attacking police, subverting our election and trying to assassinate his VP and members of Congress. Finally, folks are getting it. These signs should say "Saving America from FASCISM."
Someone said, “Bill, the signs mean saving America from the liberals." That’s odd. Democrats have done some amazing things in just two years. Far more than what the GOP did in four years. Millions of small businesses were saved during the pandemic. They helped ALL Americans, regardless of party to keep lights on and rent/mortgage payments made (American Rescue Plan). Ten-plus million jobs were added in just two years. They have just passed a bipartisan major infrastructure bill (Investment and Job Act) which no party has been able to pass for ages. They have lowered prescription drug prices, passed the Chip bill, saved our economy and backed Ukraine.
What do Republicans stand for? The big lie against our democracy, they openly want to take away our Medicare/Social Security, they support stripping women's bodily rights, they want to cheat on elections, back QAnon and support radical racist groups. I hope "Saving America" now means saving our democracy from a GOP that is turning toward fascism and away from our amazing republic.
