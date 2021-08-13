Two letters appeared in The News-Review on Aug. 11 regarding appointing the new House Representative.
The first refers to the precinct representatives having made a “clear choice.” I would appreciate an explanation of how a “clear choice” was made when 62% (their numbers, not mine) did not vote for the candidate the letter writers support (yet he is referred to as “the choice of the people”). If a runoff were held, is it possible the “second-place” finisher might prevail?
If the County Commissioners make the final choice, why are point values calculated for three candidates? Conversely, if the commissioners should simply select the “clear choice” why have them involved at all?
The second letter also refers to an “overwhelming favorite,” so I refer back to 62% not voting for that candidate.
Also I would be interested in knowing how the writer knows who the commissioners will be supporting in an upcoming election. Has that already been determined? How does the writer know what the commissioners will do at a future date?
Expanding on knowing what others will do, I, for one, have no idea how the other members of the legislative body will view the new representative. I would hope they would be more courteous and accepting of their colleagues than to relegate them to lesser status based solely on time in office. And I hope they all have many new colleagues to work with in the near future.
I think modifying the selection process warrants some consideration to avoid a candidate being sent to Salem when 3 of every 5 people in the district have not (at least initially) provided a positive response.
Jeffrey Weller
Roseburg
