Alek Skarlatos is an excellent candidate to fill retiring Congressman Peter DeFazio's seat this Fall. Alek is a true American hero, like another successful heroic Congressman John Glenn. Alek isn't a career politician. He is a great local young man who wants to serve his country as he did in the U.S. military. It is time for new leadership.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(3) comments

sectorstar
sectorstar

When you read the articles on the "train story" about who was where, and who did what, the reality of the narrative was that Alek was "there" and helped out a bit, but didn't contribute to most of the scenario that ended up with the terrorist in custody. Though most of Douglas County seems to have forgotten (or just doesn't know) the existence of Sadler and Stone, and as far as they're concerned Alek did all of it himself single handily. It probably doesn't help either that the last several articles in the News Review about Alek when the train story is mentioned, Sadler and Stone are just reduced to the "two friends" or just not mentioned at all. The last two articles actually said it was him and "three" friends, so it would appear some of the News Review staff can't even get the story right anymore.

Comparing Alek to someone that went to the moon is comparing apples to oranges here. Has there been any results from that investigation where he was taking funds from his charity fund and than moving it to his campaign fund? Just because Alek and his campaign person (who according to the news review is in another state) says its not true, doesn't mean it is. I love how that was a tag line on one of his campaign commercials where this young husband and wife said "the attacks on Alek just aren't true". The things that his opponents say hes against and claim, if you take a look at the sources on their commercials, hes actually been documented on video or audio saying what his opponents are claiming, yet thats an attack towards him?

Add Reply
D Steel
D Steel

Maybe a career in local law enforcement would be a better fit for Mr. Skarlatos. He could eventually run for sheriff…

Add Reply
dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

Umm...that kinda sound like it might take effort, and then there's that "following orders" thing again. So, probably not.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.