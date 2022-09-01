Two wildland firefighters have been killed by falling trees in southwestern Oregon so far this year. I suspect both trees were actually snags because green trees are usually left standing. Both incidences illustrate just how dangerous fighting fire is, and snag felling is one of the most dangerous fire assignments. Falling trees (snags) is one of the top three causes of serious injury and death to firefighters every year. The more snags that have to be dealt with on a fire the greater the risk.
Not all snags need be salvaged. Most credible wildlife biologists say that one to three snags per acre is adequate for wildlife, not every acre needs snags, and leaving snags in clumps is better. The forest certainly doesn't need 10, 50 or 100 snags an acre.
If PPL Electric Utilities can be held accountable for the Archie Creek fire because the wind blew their lines down, why aren't those who delay fire salvage held accountable when lightning starts a fire in a snag? There is a much higher probability of a fire starting from lightning hit snags, than the wind blowing down a power line.
Congress should deal with the sue-for-profit terrorists that give real environmentalists a bad name, and let the people we hire manage the forests. Only 3-5% of fire areas are salvages currently. Obviously it's not enough. Repeated fires show us that.
Climate change is going to make fire more numerous, intense, damaging and dangerous in the future, unless forest fuels are reduced. That is a given. Therefore, it is imperative that more salvage and thinning is done in all sized trees. Now, because of overstocking, the tree are abnormally dry even without drought. With it they burn readily.
