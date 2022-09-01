Two wildland firefighters have been killed by falling trees in southwestern Oregon so far this year. I suspect both trees were actually snags because green trees are usually left standing. Both incidences illustrate just how dangerous fighting fire is, and snag felling is one of the most dangerous fire assignments. Falling trees (snags) is one of the top three causes of serious injury and death to firefighters every year. The more snags that have to be dealt with on a fire the greater the risk.

