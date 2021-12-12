The carpetbaggers have returned to Douglas County with their snake oil. I am talking about the greater Idaho group, who by their own omission to The News Review are getting donations from across the nation, including Florida. They once again want to have us vote on becoming a part of Idaho. I do not want Florida telling me what to do or where to live, and if I did I would move to Florida.
Some things they will not tell you is that Idaho has no love for veterans. Any veteran less than 100% disabled has no benefits in Idaho and all Oregon benefits will be lost.
Also anyone with any type of special license (contractors, teachers, doctors, lawyers, and the like) will need to reapply at their expense.
All businesses would have to apply for new business permits, all licensed drivers would have to apply for new ones, all vehicles would have to have new registrations, all at the individual's expense.
Idaho has a 6% sales tax, plus local politicians can add an additional 3% for a total of 9% sales tax on everything, on top of property taxes.
The carpetbaggers say Oregon will take away your 2nd Amendment. All three of our county commissioners are extremely conservative and so is our sheriff. I do not worry about my gun being taken away unless I do something stupid, and then deserve to have it taken.
If you are afraid Salem is running your life, wait until Boise starts running your life, or even Florida. Do your homework before you buy the snake oil.
