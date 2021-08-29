Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin has show boated his opinions about medicine and constitutional law.
He argues masks are more dangerous than doing nothing. He further argues the Governor’s mask mandate is an unconstitutional infringement on freedom.
I did not go to medical, but I did graduate from law school. Hanlin’s legal opinion is not about freedom, it is about free dumb.
As to his selective enforcement of law, perhaps he would allow me the free dumb to disobey traffic laws.
David Jensen
Walterville
(6) comments
The sheriffs an Idiot
You may have gone to law school, but it appears you didn’t learn much. The “queen of Salem’s” mask mandate is unconstitutional. Her emergence powers are over and from the beginning it’s the legislature that passes laws not the governor. Go agreed and run a stop sign and you’ll be mailed and fined, because that law was passed by the legislature.
Go Hanlin!
Repost: Sheriff Hanlin says he's tired of Governor Brown's style of leadership. Clearly, it doesn't matter what the Sheriff feels as he is subjugated under her authority and the State Consitution. Governor Brown declared a state of emergency last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. According to Oregon Public Law Statutes, ORS 401.168 Governor's Powers During State of Emergency: “During a state of emergency, the Governor has authority to suspend provisions of any order or rule of any state agency, if the Governor determines and declares that strict compliance with the provisions of the order or rule would in any way prevent, hinder or delay mitigation of the effects of the emergency. “
Further, ORS 401.175 - Additional Powers During Emergency, the Governor has the authority to “Assume control of all police and law enforcement activities in such area, including the activities of all local police and peace officers.” source: https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_401.175 – and: https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_401.168
Although the Sheriff's Department is actually part of County government, the Department is subjucated under State law and/or State Constitution. The National Sheriff's Association describes it as such, “The Office of Sheriff is not simply another "department" of county government. The internal operation of an Office of Sheriff is the sole responsibility of the elected Sheriff. County department heads are subordinate to a county governing body, because a "department" is truly only a division of county government. The Office of Sheriff is a statutory/constitutional office having exclusive powers and authority under state law and/or state constitution. These inherent powers are not subject to the dictates of a local county governing body.” source: https://www.sheriffs.org/about-nsa/faq
Sheriff Hanlin took an oath of office. Again, the National Sheriffs’ Association's Legal Meaning of the Oath of Office: "...individual sheriffs should not fall into the mythology that any “oath of office” taken by the man or woman who fills the position of sheriff conveys upon that individual any extraordinary powers or duties that are not otherwise set out under the constitutions and laws of the respective states." source: is a .pdf file with a link that doesn't work in the NR platform. One can get close to it using this link - no guarantee: https://www.sheriffs.org/sites/default/files/uploads/Legal – it's actual link is https://www.sheriffs.org/sites/default/files/uploads/Legal%20Meaning%20of%20Oath%20of%20Office.pdf
Sheriff Hanlin is not upholding his oath to Oregon's Constitution by ignoring the Governor's state of emergency mandates. One might even go as far as to say his violations of State Mandates simply because of his “feeling” about the Governor could and perhaps should be the subject of investigation as to why he cannot perform the job he took an oath to perform.
And Sheriff Hanlin? How about you curb your enthusiasm for exposing yourself on social media. How about let's start with that, eh? (thanks Mike) https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=371806184596003&set=p.371806184596003&type=3&theater
You obviously don't drive much or you'd know that traffic laws are flaunted at an alarming rate 🙄.
Roseburg is a halcyon refuge of respectful (but slow) drivers in comparison to Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Even Houston drivers (who never go slower that 75mph) are more respectful and law abiding than Massholes.
Actually, I seldom see traffic laws flaunted.
I do see them flouted, and frequently--as I also see rules of spelling, grammar, and syntax flouted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.