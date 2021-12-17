In response to Mr. Chasm (Dec. 8, The News-Review), I'll take being called an agitator by him as a compliment. Thank you. A malicious liar? Not so much.
The News-Review has been satisfied with my sources in the past. I have several sources concerning the letter that Mr. Chasm objects to (Dec. 2, The News-Review). The best one was almost a summary of what I stated in the Public Forum: Yes, environmental groups are paid to sue the government, by the government. Some environmental lawyers get paid as much as $750 an hour. Over $44 million was paid to environmental groups from 2001 to 2010. I suspect those numbers have increased significantly since 2010. That source was John Miller, Fox News, 2012. That should exonerate me on his accusations about me being a liar.
The term malicious liar better fits environmental groups which knowingly scuttle salvage efforts when they know the result of their actions will increase future fires, resource damage, fire suppression cuts and could even take the life of a future fire fighter.
My thinking process is this: When say an environmental group takes actions they know are detrimental to resources, particularly the big three of air, water and soil, why do they do that? Obviously it's not to protect the environment. Profit came to my mind, and the government has deep pockets.
For those who do care about the environment I suggest you look at what is going on. For example: Why are getting more big fires that are more costly in both monetary and resource damage? God gave you a brain, use it. Be wary of false environmental groups that may seek you out, not because you have common interests, but for the financial or political support you provide them.
(1) comment
Mr. Wilson claims the News-Review is satisfied with his sources and ultimately his opinion. And I agree with him wholeheartedly because the News-Review has allowed pretty much all Fox News misinformation to be published. However, that’s not the case when a source may be politically left leaning or even a middle of the road source or if the topic happens to be sensitive, particularly to large advertisers. Those opinions and sources are not allowed.
When I previously submitted an OPINION Letter to the Editor citing statistics from a Politico article, the News-Review told me in an email my letter wasn’t published because Politico was not a reliable source and they needed to “find the information” their selves.
When I submitted a different OPINION Letter to the Editor about Mercy Medical Center death statistics, the News-Review told me in an email my letter wasn’t published, “Not because the numbers aren’t true, but because it reads as if you’re blaming Mercy for the deaths.” When I asked if the letter would not be published if the death statistics were for “PeaceHealth or OHSU hospital instead,” the answer I got was “yes,” it would not be published.
Because the News-Review may be “satisfied” with Mr. Wilson’s misinformation sources and opinion, that shouldn’t be used to validate the truth of either.
