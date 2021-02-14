We are proud to see our city allowing the homeless to camp in the parks. Pulling into Fred Meyers, we are so proud to see their tents next to the duck pond, no matter how they got there.
"Ours is not to reason why, ours is but to do or die."
Sam and Arlene Coomer
Roseburg
